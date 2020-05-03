Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) fell 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.98, 675,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 621,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

