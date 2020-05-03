Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 6.7%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.62, 861,841 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 923,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

The stock has a market cap of $493.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canadian Natural Resources Shares Down 6.7%
Canadian Natural Resources Shares Down 6.7%
Cedar Realty Trust Shares Down 6.5%
Cedar Realty Trust Shares Down 6.5%
Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 6.7%
Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 6.7%
South Jersey Industries Trading Down 6.8%
South Jersey Industries Trading Down 6.8%
Eaton Vance Stock Price Down 6.8%
Eaton Vance Stock Price Down 6.8%
SunPower Shares Down 6.8%
SunPower Shares Down 6.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report