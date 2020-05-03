Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 6.7%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.62, 861,841 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 923,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $493.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.