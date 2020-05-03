South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Trading Down 6.8%

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)’s share price fell 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.66, 1,246,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,126,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.