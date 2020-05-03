Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $34.21, 623,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 732,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

