SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 6.8%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) fell 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.85, 2,344,513 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,266,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total bought 676,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $117,515.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,748,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,902,084 and sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $8,368,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $4,125,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SunPower by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

