Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Shares Down 6.8%

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.57 and last traded at $40.92, 1,360,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,474,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

