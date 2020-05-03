Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.18 and last traded at $53.71, approximately 798,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 899,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after acquiring an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $68,798,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.