Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.18 and last traded at $53.71, approximately 798,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 899,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.
LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after acquiring an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $68,798,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Read More: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.