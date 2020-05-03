Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.63, 925,959 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,171,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.13.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 180,019 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 144,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.