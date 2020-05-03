Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.63, 925,959 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,171,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
Several equities analysts have commented on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.
