Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.15, approximately 716,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 855,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 387,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,288,789 shares of company stock valued at $19,478,322. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

