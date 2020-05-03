Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $41.27, approximately 880,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 783,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WGO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

