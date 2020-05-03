Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,022,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

