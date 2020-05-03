Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 3.02-3.07 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATGE opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

