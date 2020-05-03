Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Lee S. Wielansky purchased 14,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,181.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,792 shares of company stock worth $291,997. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

