Black Knight (BKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Black Knight has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.97-2.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.97-$2.06 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $6,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,601,385.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,016 shares of company stock valued at $20,388,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

