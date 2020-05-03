Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million. On average, analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLVS opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

In related news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $93,808. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Clovis Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

