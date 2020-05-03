B2Gold (BTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

