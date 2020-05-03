IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.00-0.30 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IPGP opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.70. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $173.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.98.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

