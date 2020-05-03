Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Crawford & Company to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $247.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.46 million. On average, analysts expect Crawford & Company to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Shares of CRD.B stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.92. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRD.B. TheStreet lowered Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.