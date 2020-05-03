CDK Global (CDK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. CDK Global has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

