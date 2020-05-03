Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.69-1.73 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.