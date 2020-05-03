Genworth Financial (GNW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

GNW opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Several brokerages have commented on GNW. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

