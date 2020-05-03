Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $396.67 million, a PE ratio of 399.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

CLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

