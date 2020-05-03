The Hackett Group (HCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at 0.23-0.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.23-0.25 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $445.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.
