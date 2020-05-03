The Hackett Group (HCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.23-0.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.23-0.25 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $445.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

