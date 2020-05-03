Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $232.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 191.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.