Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.65-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.65 to $3.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSIC opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

