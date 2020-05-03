Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 1.19%.

Shares of CRD.A opened at $6.65 on Friday. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $378.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.83.

CRD.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

