Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Everbridge has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.77–0.75 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.39–0.38 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,874 shares of company stock worth $8,576,447 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.