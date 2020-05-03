Bank of America Corp DE Sells 582 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Shares of FXA stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $70.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.