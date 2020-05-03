Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,269 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Graham worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Graham by 1,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 1,800 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00. Also, CEO James R. Lines bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,575.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,713 shares of company stock valued at $313,420. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graham stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

