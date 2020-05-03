Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,013 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $3,193,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 65,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 924,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NVMI opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

