Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.27.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

