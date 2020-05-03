Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,082 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $156,868.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

CNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). On average, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

