Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE IAE opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.