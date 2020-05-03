Bank of America Corp DE Sells 91,433 Shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 449,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 303,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCV opened at $4.68 on Friday. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

