Bank of America Corp DE Buys 8,400 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of ChannelAdvisor worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ECOM. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $291.91 million, a P/E ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

