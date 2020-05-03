Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. NV5 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

