Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Mayville Engineering worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 234,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6,715.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 72,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEC stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $316,110. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

