Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 339,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 109,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 141,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TPZ opened at $9.29 on Friday. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.15%.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

