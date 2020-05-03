Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

NCB stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

