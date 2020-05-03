Bank of America Corp DE Has $278,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.32%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

