Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Precigen were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 222,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.18 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $614.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Precigen had a negative net margin of 324.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

