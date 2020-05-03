Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 207,012 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 3,039,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $4,620,061.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $1.83 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.19.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.