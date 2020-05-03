Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,459 Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 212,524 shares during the period.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.