Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Nautilus worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

