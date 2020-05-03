UBS Group AG Acquires 175 Shares of Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Primeenergy Resources worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Primeenergy Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primeenergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primeenergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,822 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total value of $407,609.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Primeenergy Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

