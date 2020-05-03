UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Coastal Financial worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

