General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in General Finance were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in General Finance by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of General Finance by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,701 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 55,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. General Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. General Finance had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other General Finance news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $116,611.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN).

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.