UBS Group AG Sells 1,505 Shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Virginia Municipal were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Blackrock Virginia Municipal alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $15.06 on Friday. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.