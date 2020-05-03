UBS Group AG Sells 1,505 Shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Virginia Municipal were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $15.06 on Friday. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Sells 582 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 582 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,269 Shares of Graham Co.
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,269 Shares of Graham Co.
Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,013 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,013 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Golden Entertainment Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Golden Entertainment Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,082 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,082 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd
Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report