UBS Group AG Purchases New Holdings in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

ETNB stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62). On average, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.