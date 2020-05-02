CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CX Institutional grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 147.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Boeing were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.